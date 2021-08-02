OMG Indonesia partners with Affle's mediasmart

Omnicom Media Group Indonesia (OMG Indonesia) today announced its partnership with Affle’s mediasmart platform to bring its unique programmatic and Connected TV (CTV) advertising offering to its clients in Indonesia. This partnership will enable OMG to offer mediasmart’s measurable programmatic and CTV advertising solutions powered by its proprietary Household Sync technology to its top advertisers.

Consumption of CTV has been increasing in Indonesia over the past years, and the current pandemic has further accelerated this consumption behaviour. According to a recent report, 7 out of 10 consumers in Indonesia have access to CTV. With digital consumption on video increasing at a rapid pace, programmatic is the preferred method for brands to reach the most relevant audiences. mediasmart’s technology makes CTV ads more effective by offering the twin strengths of engaging storytelling associated with TV, together with targeting and interactivity associated with programmatic advertising.

Commenting on this partnership, Rajat Basra, CEO Omnicom Media Group Indonesia, said, “As a dominant market for CTV in Southeast Asia, Indonesian consumers are becoming increasingly open to not only streaming content online but also engaging with ads if they are relevant to their interests. To tap further into this exciting opportunity, we are delighted to partner with MediaSmart and bring their cutting-edge programmatic and CTV technology in this market. We believe that mediasmart’s innovative CTV offering with Household Sync will propel rapid growth for CTV advertising in this region. We take immense pride in bringing exciting new technology propositions first to our clients in Indonesia and many of our top global and local clients dominating the categories of telecommunications, fin-tech, banking, OTT, FMCG are excited and currently being onboarded to benefit from this unique and fast-growing opportunity.”

Noelia Amoedo, CEO of mediasmart, added, “As consumer preferences evolve, brand marketers are always on the lookout for new and effective ways to reach their users through transparent programmatic advertising that is engaging and impactful. Indonesia is a rapidly growing market for programmatic and CTV advertising, with its young demographic driving the consumption of video content and streaming services. We are delighted to partner with an industry leader like Omnicom Media Group (OMG) to drive growth for this new technology in an exciting and fast-growing digital market like Indonesia.”

