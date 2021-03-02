Noise appoints Utsav Malhotra as Chief Operations Officer

Noise, the Indian connected lifestyle brand, announced the appointment of Utsav Malhotra as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Utsav will be responsible for overseeing Noise's business strategy, operations, and marketing initiatives. He will play a pivotal role in formulating and executing the company’s strategic initiatives, vision and developing a roadmap for achieving its business goals. With Utsav’s entrepreneurial skills and deep industrial knowledge, Noise aims to strengthen its leadership team to intensify brand’s visibility and business growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise said, “This announcement is a testament to the deep and diverse bench of talented leaders we have at Noise, as well as a reflection of our commitment to realizing our vision and strengthening our support for Noise's customers. I’m thrilled to welcome Utsav to the team. Utsav is an ideal fit for us, as he is a proven leader with great experience over the past two decades which we believe will be invaluable to the growth of our company – from both a business perspective and a cultural one. In addition to an impressive track record of strategic planning and execution, Utsav brings a passion to his work that inspires and motivates our team. I’m excited to see all that Noise will accomplish under his leadership. I'm confident that he will be a great asset to our brand and ensure that our team is well-positioned to build on Noise's success and accomplish our goals for 2021 and beyond.”

Talking about his new role at Noise, Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise said, “I am extremely elated to join Noise and work closely with a passionate team which is focused towards building India’s leading consumer-tech brand. The Wearable and hearable market is rapidly growing in India and has witnessed a huge uptick from tech enthusiasts for such products. Noise is revolutionising this industry with its contemporary technology and consumer-friendly designs. I am all geared up to join Noise’s vision to be India’s best consumer tech brand and take it to the newer heights.”

Utsav is a double gold medalist from National Institute of Fashion Technology Delhi (NIFT) and holds Masters’ Degree from IIT Bombay. He further attended Durham University, UK to pursue Magna Cum Laude graduate for MBA. Prior to his role at Noise, Utsav was Business Head at Nicobar Design Pvt. Ltd., a premium and modern clothing and accessories brand for men and women. He also spearheaded the team as a Chief Operating Officer at AMPM fashions and as a Vice President at Fashion and You. In his previous stint, he has also worked with Umbrella Associates, and Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited brands.

With his experience of over two decades, Utsav will be lending his expertise to execute the Noise’s vision and accelerate its business goals.

