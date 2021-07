News Nation’s senior anchor Ravi Sharma dies in road accident

As per reports, Sharma’s car hit a road divider on July 13

News Nation’s senior anchor and editor (crime) Ravi Sharma passed away in a road accident on July 13.

As per reports, Sharma’s car hit a road divider after which he was rushed to a Noida hospital, but soon succumbed to the injuries.

Sharma has earlier served stints at India News and Aaj Tak.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)