Nestle India Ltd, the local unit of the Swiss consumer packaged goods company, has asked agencies to pitch for its media account, sources have told e4m. The account is estimated to be around Rs 700 crore.



So far, Zenith India, a Publicis Groupe-owned media agency, has been Nestle’s agency of record. Nestle has been Zenith’s flagship account. Zenith has been handling the company’s media duties across business segments since 2005.



e4m reached out to Nestle and Publicis for their official statements on the development. Both have neither confirmed nor denied the report till the time of publishing this story. It is also unclear whether Zenith would pitch again to retain the account which is considered one of the biggest in the Indian advertising industry.

Nestle’s operating revenue in 2021 was to the tune of Rs 14,700 crore, witnessing a double digit growth even during the pandemic.

