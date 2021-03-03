N S Easwaran moves on from Vikatan

January 30 was Easwaran's last day as Vikatan CSO. He will be announcing his next move shortly

After a stint of more than two years as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), N S Easwaran has decided to move on from Vikatan. He was instrumental in setting up new processes, build and train the sales team across India and scale up revenues for Vikatan in TV, Print, Digital and Events.

Prior to joining Vikatan, NS Easwaran was with Network 18 as Associate Vice President – Sales, handling National Sales for News18 Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam along with the south region for all the 13 news channels of News 18.

NS Easwaran has more than 20 years of experiences in media industry, ad sales and marketing. Starting his career as a medical representative, Easwaran was earlier associated with New age Entertainment (P) Ltd, Pearl Media, Zee Entertainment’s Zee Telugu, Kannada & Tamil and Network 18.

NS Easwaran has done MDP and Business Management education from IIM Ahmedabad and with Online Harward Management Program.

January 30, 2021 was his last day at Vikatan and he will be announcing his next move shortly.

