MyGlamm acquires BabyChakra

DTC beauty & personal care company MyGlamm has acquired BabyChakra, a parenting platform. With this acquisition MyGlamm and Baby Chakra will be investing Rs 100 crore in building a mom-baby content-to-commerce platform over the next three years.

“The move to acquire BabyChakra first started in 2020 with the founders of both companies aligning on a shared vision about Content, Community & Commerce being the future of creating digital first brands and there being an opportunity for the same in the mom-baby category at scale. The whole process took 6 months and was finalised on 11th August, 2021,” read a statement.

Naiyya Saggi, Founder & CEO of Baby Chakra, will join the MyGlamm group as Co-founder & President and will spearhead the mom-baby vertical while also building out the overall community vertical for the group. Naiyya will also join the MyGlamm Board.

“Together (MyGlamm, POPxo and Baby Chakra) represent a community of over 80 million women, have produced and sold millions of beauty products across makeup, skincare, and personal care and have over 220,000 influencers on their platforms. The large user base, proven digital and go to market capabilities, and data-driven insights into what millennial women and mothers want will help MyGlamm, POPxo and BabyChakra successfully create, launch and market products in the beauty, lifestyle and parenting category,” the statement further read.

Naiyya Saggi, Founder & CEO, BabyChakra & Co-Founder President, MyGlamm “I am extremely excited about this partnership with MyGlamm and working with Darpan, Priyanka and team as we build India’s largest parenting platform. MyGlamm is an established leader in the e-commerce ecosystem with a shared value system on how to develop, launch and scale best in class products that cater intuitively to the needs of our consumers. While the Indian Mom & BabyCare market is large and rapidly growing at 15-20% CAGR, Indian moms and kids still need products that are truly personalised to their needs. I am also very excited to contribute to the group by leading its overall efforts at building out engaged Communities based on a data and product first approach."

Darpan Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, MyGlamm said, “The Mom-Baby category is one of the fastest growing categories currently in the BPC segment in India. BabyChakra has built an incredible amount of trust amongst parents, through their engaging platform, community and extensive Doctor network. We are thrilled to have Naiyya join the Group as Co-founder and work alongside her to make Baby Chakra the largest Mom-Baby brand and platform in India”

Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder & President, MyGlamm, commented, “Really happy to have BabyChakra join the MyGlamm and POPxo family. I can think of no one better than Naiyya to lead our strategy in the parenting segment. BabyChakra addresses important concerns and supports moms from the very first day of their maternal journey and I look forward to working alongside Darpan and Naiyya in building India’s largest parenting platform.”

