Mullen Lintas bags MFine's creative duties

MFine, an AI-driven on-demand healthcare service, recently appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency. The account was awarded following a multi-agency pitch process that involved top agencies of the country. The agency's mandate will be predominantly to strengthen the brand's position in the market.

MFine provides its users access to virtual consultations, at-home lab tests, booking for radiology tests and connected care programmes from the country’s top hospitals and labs.

Talking about the association, Arjun Choudhary, Founding Member & Chief Business Officer, MFine said: “We are delighted to welcome Mullen Lintas, as our new creative partners. MFine is on a mission to transform the landscape of Indian healthcare – empowering users with immediate access to the expertise of the country's top hospitals, labs and specialists. Now, with Mullen Lintas’ strong strategic and creative capabilities, we aim to move forward in this journey to make MFine India’s most trusted healthcare brand.”

Mullen Lintas will be tasked to grow loyalty for the brand and build a personal connection with consumers rather than a transactional relationship. It also aims to create differentiation for MFine as a specialist healthcare platform that provides access to quality healthcare.

Delighted about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: "MFine wants to make a distinct difference in the lives of the consumers when it comes to healthcare and It’s always exciting to partner a brand that wants to solve real world problems. We look forward to this partnership and to producing some stellar work that changes how consumers interact with Healthcare as a category.”

The account will be managed by Mullen Lintas' Bangalore office.

