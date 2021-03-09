MTR Foods pays tribute to women with #HandsOfAuthenticity campaign

MTR Foods unveiled their latest campaign to celebrate the women who add to their promise of authenticity. The campaign #HandsOfAuthenticity pays tribute to women of Byadagi, a small town in Haveri district of Karnataka and home to the famous variety of chilli popularly known as Byadagi chilli. MTR and Wavemaker co-created the concept and Wavemaker films, the production unit of Wavemaker India, conceived and executed the campaign.

#HandsofAuthencity aims to share the untold story of Byadagi women who are extremely passionate, dedicated and proud of their work. They very well understand that their spice is used by millions of people worldwide. The film beautifully captures the story of the origin of this spice, the hardships faced by these women and the journey of this spice from their farms to our homes.

Commenting on the film, Sunay Bhasin, Chief Marketing Officer, MTR Foods said: “MTR stands for great quality and authentic taste. The story of Byadagi captures the passion and pride with which the women have been contributing to MTR’s promise of authenticity for generations. We found a great partner in Wavemaker and they helped us bring this story to life beautifully”.

Talking about the film, Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India said, “Spices are the true essence of any food item. Through this campaign, we wanted to showcase the real heroes who bring the best of these spices to us despite the hardships they experience in their daily lives. MTR is a legendary heritage Indian brand and known for its authentic products. The film depicts the story of Indian culture which is strongly rooted in its origin”.

