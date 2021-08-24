Motivator India wins media mandate of Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL), manufacturer of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India, have awarded their integrated media mandate to Motivator India.

Motivator will manage the brand’s traditional and digital media duties including media strategy & planning, media investment, media activation, and content. The account was won post a comprehensive multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled from their Gurugram office.

Speaking on the win, Mausumi Kar, Managing Director- Motivator, said, “We are delighted to partner Radico Khaitan in their journey of creating communication excellence. The category faces a fair share of restrictions in terms of advertising. Developing a consumer centric approach that helps identify and deliver innovative media solutioning would be key to address these challenges and navigate towards success.”

According to Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer Radico Khaitan Ltd. “Our focus is on further strengthening our premium products portfolio through new launches in the coming quarters. With the changing consumer behaviour and alcohol consumption pattern, it is very important to understand consumer’s inclinations towards media consumption. Motivator confidently showcased their integrated media approach putting consumer centricity in prior. We look forward to a strong and long-lasting partnership with Motivator. We hope to work on some path breaking campaigns with them which will contribute in strengthening our brand equity in the market”.

Also speaking on the win was Aman Kochhar, Managing Partner- North and East, Motivator India “We are delighted with the trust Radico has placed with us to handle some of the most preferred and known brands in the Indian alco-bev industry. With the growth momentum in the industry changing and increasing cases of consumer experimentation coupled with rapid premiumization of the portfolio, we see a large enough role of communications to make Radico’s brands stand out.

With our proprietary data, digital and content framework for emerging brands we see a great fit with Radico Khaitan.”

