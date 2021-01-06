Moët Hennessy names Ipsita Das as Managing Director in India

Prior to this, Das has held various roles in commercial, operations and general management in her 14 years of experience

Moët Hennessy India, a part of French conglomerate LVMH - Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ipsita Das as Managing Director, India. Ms. Das is tasked with driving strategic initiatives to grow and strengthen the business of Moët Hennessy brands in the Indian market. Moët Hennessy’s portfolio includes prestigious wines and spirits brands such as Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere and Chandon.

“These are exciting times, for the Indian market, not just for our award winning Indian product Chandon that we produce in our winery in Nashik, but also for our larger imported portfolio for which India is an emerging market. Besides the established hospitality and retail business, our focus would also be on weddings and the corporate market, as we grow our presence in the subcontinent.” said Ipsita.

Ipsita brings over 14 years of experience in multinational organizations as well as technology start-ups where she has held various roles in commercial, operations and general management. An alumni of St. Stephens College Delhi and Indian School of Business, Ms. Das joined Moët Hennessy India as the Commercial Director in 2019, prior to which she worked with Uber, Maersk and Housing.com.