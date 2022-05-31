Sportradar appoints Oscar Brodkin as Managing Director for APAC

Sportradar today announced the appointment of Oscar Brodkin as Managing Director Asia Pacific (APAC). Brodkin will report directly to Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer.

Based in Singapore, Brodkin’s new role as Managing Director APAC will oversee the business and sales functions at Sportradar and will be responsible for driving business strategies and developing new partnerships across key business verticals in the region.

Most recently, Brodkin served as Managing Director of Risk Intelligence at Sportradar. Previously, Brodkin was Director of Intelligence & Investigation Services (I&I), a suite of products created to help safeguard the integrity of partners’ sports and businesses.

Brodkin has worked across culturally diverse markets in Asia for over nine years, including Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Manila and has helped some of the biggest federations in Asia such as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to combat match-fixing and sports organisations such as Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA), Football Association of Thailand (FAT), Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in building sports integrity programmes. He also has a wealth of experience and extensive networks in the sports betting, lottery and media space.

“Oscar’s in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Asian sports landscape and experience in building as well as nurturing relationships with leading sports organisations, make him well suited for this role,” said Blonk. “Oscar has been an integral part of Sportradar and will now drive the business and sales efforts in the region while continuing to deliver unrivalled experiences to our clients and partners.”

“As we look to innovate and equip the sports industry through impactful technological solutions, I look forward to working closely with the talented team in APAC and helping Sportradar further strengthen our position as the world’s leading sports technology company,” said Brodkin.

