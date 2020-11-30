Mobile Premier League appoints YAAP as social media & content strategy agency

The digital content company will be in charge of conceptualizing, creating and amplifying content for the e-Sports platform’s digital presence

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has appointed YAAP to help them take their digital presence to the next level. This will include the conceptualization and development of communication across social media to strengthen their presence online.

Abhishek Madhavan, SVP, Growth and Marketing, MPL said, “With millions of followers across our social media platforms, we have partnered with YAAP to offer our followers a variety of engaging and informative content as we look to scale our social media presence even further. We are excited about having YAAP on board and look forward to working with them.”

Manan Kapur, Partner, YAAP, said, “We are really excited to partner with MPL on this journey. Having observed the growth of the gaming industry over the years and the pioneering work that MPL has done, we’re really looking forward to working with a team that shares the same passion for great work as us. We’re looking forward to doing some great work soon.”