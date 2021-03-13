Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO Asia Pacific, GroupM, will now be taking on the responsibility for the role until a permanent appointment is in place

Amrita Randhawa has quit as the Asia Pacific CEO of Mindshare, effective immediately. Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO Asia Pacific, GroupM, will now be taking on the responsibility for the Mindshare APAC CEO role until a permanent appointment is in place.

“Mindshare has recently transitioned the China CEO leadership to Ben Condit and Linda Lin. Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO Asia Pacific, GroupM, will now be taking on the responsibility for the Mindshare APAC CEO role until a permanent appointment is in place. This process is already underway,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on Randhawa’s departure, Adam Gerhart, Global CEO Mindshare, said, “Amrita has been a fantastic ambassador for Mindshare. We are sad to see her leave and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life and career.”

Randhawa had been with Mindshare since 2006. She was promoted as the CEO of Asia Pacific in March 2018. Before that, she was the CEO of Mindshare Greater China.

She has earlier been associated with companies such as Starcom India and Mudra Communications.

