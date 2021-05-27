Mediacom wins media mandate for Bayer Consumer Health

MediaCom India, a GroupM media agency, today announced that it has been awarded the media mandate of Bayer’s new Consumer Health division in India. The company envisions to make self-care for a better life a reality for billions of people around the world through everyday healthcare. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of MediaCom’s Mumbai office. The media duties include full planning and buying all media platforms.

Bayer is a global life sciences company present in India for over 125 years and is committed to the principles of sustainable development and with a goal to create value for our customers, shareholders and employees. All this goes to make up the company’s vision, ‘Health for all, hunger for none’.

Sandeep Verma, Country Head - Bayer Consumer Health Division, India said, “With Bayer’s Consumer Health division offering a portfolio of leading and trusted brands in India, we want people to adopt self-care and take charge of their everyday health. To make this possible, its essential to have the right partners on board who can add value to our efforts and contribute to our vision. We are hence happy to onboard MediaCom in our journey at Consumer Health.”

Commenting on the win, Navin Khemka, Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom South Asia said, “With the rising concerns of the global population, we believe it is important to have a company like Bayer in the market whose scientific successes are intended to help improve people’s lives. With our integrated teams and media-neutral solutions, we are looking forward to helping Bayer further scale its efforts and accelerate its business growth. Leveraging MediaCom’s expertise, we will be focusing a lot of new-age thinking and digital-first approach and are looking forward to creating an amazing experience for them.”

As Bayer’s Consumer Health division expands its geographic footprint, India is of strategic importance in the global business strategy. In addition to the existing Crop Science and Pharmaceutical divisions, the introduction of the consumer health division will further strengthen the company’s presence in India.

