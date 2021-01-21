MediaCom revamps logo & agency proposition

The company's new visual identity is its first one in 30 years and builds on its previous branding

Global public relations and communications company MediaCom has unveiled a new brand identity along with a revamped agency proposition -- "moving forward."

The announcement comes after Nick Lawson was appointed as Global CEO in July 2020. The visual identity is the agency's first in 30 years and an evolution from its previous branding.

"By systematically providing services in response to client needs, MediaCom will help identify and maximise new areas of growth for brands to increase return on marketing investment," said the agency in its official statement.

The company hopes to achieve the agenda by building on the agency's "Systems Thinking" philosophy, powered by products and technology, which will with the wider WPP and GroupM offering. "It will include a greater focus on capabilities in data, analytics, content relevance and business outcomes," said the company communication.

With the move, MediaCom hopes to provide its clients with a comprehensive understanding of market impact -- from performance marketing to long-term brand building campaigns -- on business performance. "Supporting brands’ needs to make immediate gains whilst building for the future underpins this approach," said the company.

Nick Lawson, Global CEO, said: “The change in the world around us is accelerating. This new landscape offers many business opportunities for brands who think about their marketing activity holistically. We believe our new proposition – taking a step back and seeing the bigger picture – can have a significant impact on our clients’ return on marketing investment. This new offering is one I believe only we can deploy; it is rooted in the Systems Thinking approach we have spent six years refining and will be delivered through our unique People First, Better Results culture. I am excited to see it brought to life and to keep delivering growth for our amazing portfolio of clients.”

