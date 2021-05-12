Mayank Jain joins CarDekho Group as CEO – New Auto Business

Jain will be responsible for strengthening the organization’s new auto offering, and deepening engagement with OEMs, dealer network and other enterprise partners

CarDekho Group has further fortified its leadership team by appointing Mr. Mayank Jain as CEO of the New Auto business. He will be responsible for strengthening the organization’s new auto offering, and deepening engagement with OEMs, dealer network and other enterprise partners. He will operate out of the CarDekho Gurugram office and will be reporting to CarDekho CEO & Co-Founder Amit Jain.

Mayank Jain brings in rich experience of over 18 years working in technology, media and telecom sectors in India and Internationally. Prior to this, he was the CEO of the Hindi News cluster at Network18, where he managed a cluster of 7 news channels. He has held leadership roles in sales, marketing, product management and strategy in companies such as Disney Star, British Telecom, Samsung, and HT Media.

Amit Jain – CEO & Co-Founder CarDekho Group said, “I am delighted to welcome Mayank Jain to the CarDekho family. Mayank is a highly reputed professional in the media world and has an impressive track record of scaling businesses across varied industries. His deep customer understanding and expertise will enable us to design and provide the best AutoTech solutions to our partner customers.”

Speaking on his association with CarDekho Group, Mayank Jain said: “I am delighted to join the CarDekho group and have the opportunity to work with one of the best teams in the AutoTech space. Our market-leading portfolio of auto portals & platforms help customers buy Cars, Bikes, Commercial Vehicles and other products & services, whilst our suite of innovative solutions & technology enable Auto manufacturers and dealers to build their brands and sell more. It’s an exciting time for the industry, and I look forward to scaling the New Auto business by delivering greater value to our partner customers.”

Over the years, Mayank has made an enormous contribution across different industries. In the year 2019, he received the IMPACT 40 under 40 award for achievement in Media, Marketing and Advertising industry. He is a Computer Engineer and an MBA from INSEAD, and also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from MDI Gurgaon.

