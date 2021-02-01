Mandeep Punia sent to 14 days of judicial custody

Punia, who had been covering the farmer's protests in the capital, was arrested for allegedly getting into an altercation with police personnel at Singhu border

Journalist Mandeep Punia was detained on Saturday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly getting into an altercation with the police personnel at the Singhu border. He has been actively covering the farmers' protests since last two months. It has been reported that did not possess a press ID at the time of his arrest.

Punia has claimed that no offence can be made out against him as he was doing his journalistic duties. The court has asked the investigating officer to file his response in the matter today.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the freelance journalist is receiving criticism from all quarters.

Media organisations have condemned Mr Punia’ s arrest. The general consensus is that such actions by the police authorities curtail the media’s right to report freely and adhere to its journalistic duties. Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has labelled the arrest as an attack on the democratic fabric of the nation.

