Adani Group releases public information campaign supporting Farm Bill 2020

The Adani Group has released a public information campaign, supporting Farm Bill 2020 and dispelling some of the accusations levelled against it amidst the on-going farmer' protests. It has published a full-page ad on the front page of Dainik Jagran, aimed at clearing some of the misinformation about the group after its name was dragged into the controversies surrounding the bill.

The ad has addressed some of the accusations against the group amidst farmer’s protests. For instance, the Group has categorically denied that it indulges in black market practices like hoarding, saying that it only offers its services to conserve food grains to the Food Corporation of India.

The Group also denied accusations that it exploits farmers through contractual clauses and that is has been acquiring agricultural lands on large scale.

In the public information campaign, the Group reiterates that its only role is to conserve and transport food grains. “It’s unfortunate that a company that works for the farmers has been maligned by vested interests,” remarked the company.