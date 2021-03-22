Madison Retail Paradigm partners with Welspun Global Brands for its health segment

Madison Retail Paradigm (MRP), a unit of Madison World partnered with Welspun Global Brands to launch their new segment ‘Welspun Health’ which offers protective and hygiene solutions for medical professionals and consumers through personal care and other relevant lifestyle products. The objective was to publicize Welspun Health Masks across General Trade including grocers, Stand Alone Modern Trade and pharma channels.

Based on the company’s existing and integrated woven and non-woven manufacturing capabilities, Welspun Health offers products ranging from masks, medical gowns, disposable linen, PPE coveralls, wipes and other relevant lifestyle products. MRP designed some impactful and scalable retail visibility units with different variants being showcased in a sleek, attractive and compact product display. The retail elements and units were designed using materials that looked premium,but were easily scalable across sales channels. For national chains of pharmacy stores, acrylic material and premium designs were utilized. For local medical and chemist stores, smaller and effective designs made out of PVC highlighted the product and brand message. A pilot phase was conducted in Ahmedabad to measure the impact of retail elements, before scaling the production. Due to the overwhelming response, MRP delivered over ten thousand units across India. The various design elements include Counter-Top Units (CTU), Product Hangers, Parasite designs, and an acrylic unit to display the products on the counter of the pharmacy stores. The CTUs were designed in the shape of a shield signifying ‘protection from viruses. Later, High Impact Polystyrene Sheet units were used which gave a premium look and were cost-effective. All designs were inspected by the production team for Quality checks at various levels before being executed. The retail planning helped create awareness for the brand and highlighted the key message along with substantial sales impact.

Anuj Arora, Head of Marketing – Welspun (Domestic Business)said, “With the pandemic, the mask category was thrust upon consumers. However, considering they would have had no prior experience with the category, it would have been difficult to determine the aspects of a good mask. As consumers mainly seek product advice from retailers and pharma stores that they frequent, it was imperative to be present in these channels, as well as to engage and educate the consumers when they came to the store.”

“We were ideating on multiple ways to create impact in stores, where the consumer would be making the purchase decision. Hence, we turned to Madison’s retail arm MRP - Madison Retail Paradigm due to their experience in retail channel. We appreciate the strategy and execution that the team has delivered, and are looking forward to great results as we scale up,” said Nigel Sequeira, Marketing Manager at Welspun.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)