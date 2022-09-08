Madison Media Infinity wins Polycab India’s Media AOR

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 8, 2022 9:41 AM  | 1 min read
Madison

Madison Media Infinity has won the media AOR for electrical solutions brand Polycab India Ltd. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations.

On this association, Nilesh Malani, President and CMO, Polycab India Ltd., said: “We are excited to partner with Madison Media Infinity as our media AOR agency and look forward to their expertise across the media spectrum which includes media strategy, planning, buying and partnership. This association will help us in our future growth and brand building.”

Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Infinity, said, “In Polycab's endeavor to be the leading electrical solutions provider, we're pleased to join forces. Creating amazing work along with Team Polycab will be an incredible experience for us and we look forward to working with them on this journey of growth and success.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Madison media infinity Polycab India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Essence

Essence named Rebel Foods’ integrated media agency in India
5 hours ago

efgh

Efgh to be JJ Tax’s marketing and creative agency
3 days ago

IAA

IAA Global re-elects Pradeep Dwivedi as VP & Area Director of Asia-Pacific Region
5 days ago