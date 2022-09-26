Madison Media Alpha wins Media AOR mandate of Uncle Delivery

Uncle Delivery recently announced the appointment of Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, as their official Media Agency on Record. Madison won the account after a multi-agency pitch. As the media agency for the brand, the Agency will strategise and manage all forms of media, including outdoor, digital, and traditional media.

To empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Uncle Delivery entered the market in 2021. With a mobile and web app, a network of trusted drivers, and a fleet of couriers just a click away, Uncle Delivery is on its way to becoming the fastest on-demand delivery service in India.

“As a start-up in a highly competitive on-demand delivery domain, we were looking forward to having an agency as a partner who not only helps us in the execution of different campaigns but also advises us to utilize our resources effectively and efficiently. I think Madison has got that perfect understanding of local dimensions and that is helping us a lot and of course, the association of Sam Balsara and Vishal Chinchankar gives us much more confidence,” says Sourabh Chatterjee, Founder and Executive Director, Uncle Delivery while commenting on this partnership.

On this new association, Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Executive Officer, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha said, “It is fascinating to me that Uncle Delivery strives to deliver fast, reliably, while prioritizing the safety of its partners in this competitive market. I'm thrilled to have Uncle Delivery on board and look forward to working with them to deliver innovative and meaningful projects.”

