Madison Digital appoints Tushar Ghagwe as Associate Vice President Bengaluru

Madison Digital, a unit of Madison World, has appointed Tushar Ghagwe as Associate Vice President and he will head the agency’s Bengaluru operations. He will be based out of Bengaluru and will be reporting to Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega, and Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital.

Ghagwe has over 16 years of experience in planning and implementing measurable marketing strategies for both online and offline channels. He has worked across industries like FMCG, Media, and Finance with brands like Godrej Yummiez, Mother Dairy and Tata Finance. He has experience in leading multi-functional teams including marketing, creative, project management, content and analytics. He also has a very good understanding of project planning and technology implementation. Before joining Madison Digital, Ghagwe was handling Digital Marketing for SOTC Travel and Thomas Cook where he focussed on performance marketing and business growth through digital. He is also a marathoner, an avid trekker and a wildlife enthusiast.

With the addition of Tushar Ghagwe to the team, Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital says, “Glad to have Tushar with his astute and proven experience in digital marketing in Madison Digital. Over the last two years, Madison Digital has clearly emerged as one of the leading full service digital agencies. With Tushar joining us, it only strengthens our position in digital services. We are looking at reaching even greater heights.”

