Madison Digital launches creative & social media unit – Madison Loop

Madison Digital has announced the launch of its digital creative unit ‘Madison Loop’.

Madison Loop will offer Social Media Management, Digital Creative Development and Solutions, SEO, ASO, Website Development and Management, Technology Solutions, Influencer Management and Content Collaborations.

The unit has already developed a portfolio of work for clients including McDonald’s, Vicco, Joy Cosmetics, Raymonds, Pidilite, ePay Later, Godrej Properties, Bandhan Bank, Asian Paints, Zee5, Glide Invest, and Zee Bangla, among others.

Madison Loop will be led by Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Digital who will continue to report to Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha.

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH commented, “For any creative idea to be successful it needs to be adapted to the syntax of the platform. In Digital the creative idea needs to be expressed across platforms as varied as Instream video, Breakbumpers, Display, Social Media Posts, Microsites, Social messaging, Influencers, Content etc. Under Kosal’s leadership we are very excited to launch Madison Loop that will not only create a platform relevant expression of a creative, but also link it to outcomes using data and tech.”

“We need creativity now more than ever. This digital multiverse finally allows us to have a dedicated division to cater to all our clients' creative needs under one roof. The new expansion of Madison Digital under Kosal's leadership will be a great step forward for the company," said Vishal Chinchankar.

About his expanded role, Kosal commented, “I have been a part of Madison since 2014. I have seen digital evolve from a good to have to an absolute must have. Digital, today, can no longer be just about that one video or banner. Media and creative need to work hand in hand to tap into the digital consumer. Madison Loop’s focus is on solving business problems by layering creative magic with ‘data and technology’ solutions. Madison Connect and Madison Automate are tools that have been built by Loop to scale Influencer management and Creative automation respectively. I am really excited to scale Madison Loop.”

