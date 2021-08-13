Madison Digital elevates Chintan Soni and Kosal Malladi

Madison Digital has just announced the promotions of Chintan Soni and Kosal Malladi to Vice Presidents. Both have played an instrumental role in the growth and success of Madison Digital since joining the organization in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Chintan Soni has an overall experience of 16 years, having joined Madison in Sep 2013. He has been a part of the growth journey by playing an instrumental role in building digital products and the performance and data division.

Kosal Malladi comes with over 15 years of experience; he returned to Madison Digital in 2018. He has been a hands-on leader and mentor in the Madison Digital team.

Says Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital, “Chintan and Kosal have been a great asset to the Madison Digital team, with the same vision of growing the vertical and taking business to greater heights. Year on year, they have been delivering exceptional results and we couldn’t be happier to give them the much-needed promotion they deserve!”

Says Chintan Soni, Vice President, Madison Digital, “Being a part of Madison Digital has been a thrilling experience. It’s exciting to build digital products which solve gruelling challenges faced in performance/brand marketing. Our focus will be to keep strengthening our proprietary products in the area of Data, Attribution/Analytics and Automation which will create a win-win for Madison and its clients.”

Says Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Digital, “Madison Digital is growing and I’m happy to be a part of a team that’s creating waves in the digital space. With the support of the entire Madison team and our clients, we intend to grow business and do some exceptional work.”

