L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ropes in Kanishka Vashisht as ECD

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Kanishka Vashisht as Executive Creative Director. Kanishka will be based out of New Delhi and will manage all brands for the region. He will report into Rohit Malkani, Jt, National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Kanishka joins the agency from Lowe Lintas Delhi where he was Group Creative Director. His joining will strengthen the agency’s creative output and help create a unique culture – one that will thrive on creating superlative content & meaningful conversations for brands in the region.

Commenting on the appointment, Rohit Malkani said: “Finding the perfect person to head our New Delhi office wasn’t easy. It had to be someone who shared our obsession for spawning a unique culture. Who shared our ambition for creating conversations and superlative content and finally, someone with a proven track record. In Kanishka, I saw all three. He is a unique creative person with his heart in the right place! It’s going to be a heck of a ride with him on board.”

Kanishka began his advertising journey as a suit in Triton Advertising, Delhi. But the creative spirit in him led him to switch over and join Ogilvy Delhi in 2004. After a 5-year stint at the agency where he worked on brands like Motorola, KFC, LG, Eno and others, he left to join Leo Burnett. As Uninor was born, he was then summoned to McCann Delhi to build relationships with Perfetti, Chevrolet, Coke, Aircel, Metlife, Greenlam and others.

After a 5-year stint, Lowe Lintas Delhi came calling and got him to help conceive much more than just ideas for brands like Google, Micromax, Foodpanda and Hindustan Times. He briefly took a sabbatical to explore his liking for a serene setting and left for the fields of southern France to herd goats and make cheese.

Sharing his views on the opportunity that this role presents, Kanishka said: “I can rant about how my personality, skills, working style and career goals make me a perfect fit for the job or you could read this subtext in my head. I believe L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is an extremely fertile land for some very interesting brand work. My job is to sow the seeds of possibility, gather and nurture talent and of course, reap the fruits of our combined efforts.”

