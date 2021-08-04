Leo Burnett strengthens strategic planning team with 2 new appointments and an elevation

Mittu Torka and Bonnie Michael have been roped in as EVPs of Strategy in Mumbai. Ankit Singh has been elevated as EVP Strategy in Delhi

Leo Burnett India announces a slew of new hires to strengthen its strategic planning team with 2 new appointments in Mumbai – Mittu Torka as Executive Vice President – Strategy and Bonnie Michael as Executive Vice President – Strategy and elevates Ankit Singh as Executive Vice President – Strategy in Delhi.

Bonnie joins Burnett as Executive Vice President- Strategy. With almost 2 decades of experience across FMCG, finance, technology, auto and hospitality. Bonnie specializes in providing strategic solutions to brands and organizations, and helping them engage with their audience, to improve their customer experience in an effective manner.

Mittu who joins Leo Burnett as Executive Vice President – Strategy brings in valuable perspective having worked in markets across India and Southeast Asia. Her experience ranges from online platform development, customer lifecycle management to crafting brand narratives and go-to-market strategies. She has worked on marquee brands like Samsung (Global), Coca Cola, Guinness, Huawei (South Pacific), OLX, General Mills and Mead Johnson over the course of her career. Mittu also has her own entrepreneurial venture - ‘Mannmitr’ a mental health platform which she hopes to build further.

Ankit has been with Leo Burnett since the past years and has over the years successfully built brands, high-performance teams and businesses for the agency. He has been instrumental in leading the agency’s Delhi strategy team and integral to the multi-fold growth we have seen in our Delhi office, in the last 3 years.

Speaking about the appointments Dheeraj Sinha CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said, “At Leo Burnett India strategy has always been core to building success for client’s businesses. This is also a testimony to the success of our Leo Burnett Consult offering which has already completed several projects within a year of its launch. Our new age thinking, and growth trajectory has always attracted top talent from the industry. Mittu and Bonnie both come with valuable knowledge and experience having worked across diverse sectors and some of the best-in-class brands. Their addition to the planning team will only help us sharpen our thinking and output on our businesses.

Ankit has been a valuable part of the Leo Burnett planning team and this promotion is not only well deserved but also a testament to our commitment to nurture homegrown talent. I am looking forward to seeing how each of these talented planners is going to create magic for our clients.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)