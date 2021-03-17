Leo Burnett India wins creative mandate for innerwear brand Macho

Leo Burnett India has won the creative mandate for innerwear brand MACHO. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s New Delhi office. Leo Burnett will craft the complete communications strategy for the brand.

Speaking about the announcement Navinn Seksaria, Director, J G Hosiery Pvt Ltd said “Brand Macho stands for comfortable, flexible yet stylish innerwear options. Over the past few years, Macho has become the preferred choice of brands for the youth. Our goal is to drive this positioning further and we were looking for a partner who would help us realise this ambition. We found that our vision aligned perfectly with Leo Burnett’s strategic and creative approach and are looking forward to working together”

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha CEO and Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Macho has been top of mind of Indian consumers with popular campaigns in the past. The opportunity for the brand is to plug itself to the changing discourse of the time without losing its edge. Our approach to building Macho is to plug into the changing man-woman discourse in India, yet do so in the quintessential Macho way - that’s tongue in cheek. We look forward to building this brand and business.”

Adding further Samir Gangahar, President, North, Leo Burnett says “Macho has always been way ahead of the curve when it comes to communications in the category. We are delighted to be their partner in setting new benchmarks and making the brand stronger in both the minds of the consumer and in the market.”

