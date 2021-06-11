Kunal Bhardwaj joins Upstox as Senior Marketing Director

Bhardwaj has been at the helm of the IPL ad films done by Upstox recently

Kunaal Bhardwaj who was the Head of Marketing at ByteDance India has joined Upstox as Senior Marketing Director. His LinkedIn profile has been updated as confirmation for the same.

Bhardwaj has been at the helm of the IPL ad films done by Upstox recently.

He was a part of the global marketing team at ByteDance. Prior to this, Bhardwaj was Chief Marketing Officer at Hashtag Poker.

He has also been associated with other media organisations like ABP News Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group and Havas Media Group.

