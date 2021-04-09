Krista Thomas named SVP & Global Head of Marketing for InMobi Marketing Cloud

InMobi has announced the appointment of Krista Thomas, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing for InMobi Marketing Cloud. The proven ad tech veteran will leverage 20 years in the media and marketing industries to dramatically expand InMobi Marketing Cloud’s global awareness and influence, optimize customer acquisition, and launch innovative new solutions that leverage InMobi’s end-to-end advertising solutions to activate audiences, drive meaningful connections, and ignite growth.

“As InMobi builds toward its next phase of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Krista to the executive team as InMobi Marketing Cloud’s first Global Head of Marketing,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO, InMobi Marketing Cloud. “She will play an instrumental role in advancing our mission to drive real connections between brands and consumers through intelligent, mobile-first experiences.”

“InMobi Marketing Cloud has delivered steady growth around the world, extending its lead as a top three mobile advertising provider and the only one fully committed to transparency and an open media ecosystem,” said Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi Marketing Cloud. “Coming off of 2020, consumers time spent with mobile is up 20% to 4.2 hours per day – 8% more than Live TV[1] – and corresponding media spend is up 26% to $240 billion[2]. As vaccines continue to roll-out and doors reopen, businesses everywhere are seeking partners that can help them reengage and reignite their audiences to take or defend market share. InMobi is that partner, and now is the time.”

Previously, Thomas was SVP Marketing for Amobee where she helped define the company’s TV-first strategy, built a world-class marketing discipline, and relaunched the brand’s positioning and messaging in support of its breakthrough CTV Allocator solution. With the onset of Covid-19, Thomas was also a co-founder of the #AdTechCares consortium. Now comprising 50+ industry partners, including InMobi, #AdTechCares has launched three Covid-19 PSA campaigns to combat misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines, support fact-based journalism and affirm that Black lives matter around the world. To learn more, visit AdTechCares on LinkedIn.

Formerly, Thomas was SVP Marketing for VideoAmp and previously, VP Product Marketing for Rubicon Project (now Magnite) where she helped the company go public in 2014 and collaborated closely with InMobi to launch and drive the adoption of programmatic mobile and video advertising around the world. Earlier, she rose through the ranks of eBay / Shopping.com, AOL Time Warner, and Thomson Reuters and helped launch such startups as Ad.ly, Quantcast, and Sean Parker’s Plaxo.

