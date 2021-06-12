KKR Marketing Head Kaustubh Jha quits

Jha had joined KKR in November 2018 and led marketing and fan-building initiatives of the Knight Riders brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 12, 2021 8:18 AM
Kaustubh Jha

Kaustubh Jha, the Head Of Marketing of Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, has moved on after a 2.5-year stint. Jha had joined KKR in November 2018 and led marketing and fan-building initiatives of the Knight Riders brand.

"Last week marked the last day of my 2.5-year journey at Kolkata Knight Riders. It's been a thrilling journey building and scaling the business globally and building the team. As I move into the next phase of my career, I'd like to thank everyone at the #KnightRidersFamily. It has been a great journey with the depth and width of experience, exposure, and learning. Thank you!" Jha said in a LinkedIn post.

Jha comes with over 10 years of experience in partnerships, content marketing, and campaign management. He joined KKR from ESPN, where he was leading brand and content marketing for both ESPN Cricinfo and ESPN.in. Prior to ESPN, Kaustubh was part of the Marketing, Business & Consumer Insights team at MTV, Viacom18 Media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Marketing head resignation announcements KKR Kaustubh Jha Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Kanchan Gupta

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting appoints journalist Kanchan Gupta as Sr. Advisor
14 hours ago

Ajay Arora

Ajay Arora quits as Director, Product Innovation (Growth) at Netflix
17 hours ago

Carolyn Everson

Facebook's Global Head of Advertising biz Carolyn Everson exits
17 hours ago