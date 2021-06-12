KKR Marketing Head Kaustubh Jha quits

Kaustubh Jha, the Head Of Marketing of Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, has moved on after a 2.5-year stint. Jha had joined KKR in November 2018 and led marketing and fan-building initiatives of the Knight Riders brand.

"Last week marked the last day of my 2.5-year journey at Kolkata Knight Riders. It's been a thrilling journey building and scaling the business globally and building the team. As I move into the next phase of my career, I'd like to thank everyone at the #KnightRidersFamily. It has been a great journey with the depth and width of experience, exposure, and learning. Thank you!" Jha said in a LinkedIn post.



Jha comes with over 10 years of experience in partnerships, content marketing, and campaign management. He joined KKR from ESPN, where he was leading brand and content marketing for both ESPN Cricinfo and ESPN.in. Prior to ESPN, Kaustubh was part of the Marketing, Business & Consumer Insights team at MTV, Viacom18 Media.

