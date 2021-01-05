Karan Bajwa elevated as Google Cloud MD in APAC

Bajwa will also continue to fulfil his duties as MD of Google Cloud in India till a successor is named

Google Cloud India MD Karan Bajwa will now be leading the company’s operations in the APAC, according to news reports.

Bajwa takes over the reins from Rick Harshman, who has resigned from the company. In his new role, he will report to Rob Enslin, President of Sales, Google Cloud.

As MD- APAC, Bajwa will help regional revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud. He currently operates out of Gurugram, but will reportedly relocate to Singapore in 2021 for his new role.

Bajwa will continue to fulfil his duties as MD of Google Cloud in India till his successor is named.