Journalist Anil Dharker passes away

Veteran journalist Anil Dharker has reportedly passed away at age 74. Dharker had recent undergone a bypass procedure, say media reports.

Dharker was the founder and director of the Mumbai International Literary Festival held in November every year. He's also the founder and director of Literature Live!

With a background in Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering, Dharker joined as a senior consultant to Pheroze Kadianavala & Associates in the initial days of his career. He then began writing on cinema, which landed him a position on the Advisory Board of the Film Censor Board.

He was responsible for drafting a simplified censorship code, which became the basis for the official film certification code. Dharker later helmed the National Film Development Corporation.

Dharker had been the editor of many publications like Debonair, Mid-day, Times of India and The Illustrated Weekly of India. He also played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

