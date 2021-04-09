iTV Network acquires majority stake in Radio Sports Flashes

Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network described the acquisition as a 'strategic move' to reinforce the network's position in the Indian sports ecosystem

Sports Flashes has been taken over by iTV network. Pro Sportify Holding Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of iTV Network entered into an all-stock deal to become the majority stake holder in Radio Business of Sports Flashes.

With this, iTV Network through Pro Sportify Holding Pvt. Ltd. has acquired a majority stake in Radio Business of Sports Flashes and consolidated its presence in the fast-growing Sports Media segment in India.

On this occasion, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network said, "Sports Flashes comes as a strategic move in addition to our investments and diversified presence in Media & Sports. Sports Flashes will reinforce our position as a pioneer in the Indian Sports ecosystem."

On the occasion, Raman Raheja, Founder, Sports Flashes said, “We are happy to be a part of the iTV Network. What started as a unique sports content platform, Sports Flashes is the leader in online sports radio space with the best content available for sports enthusiasts. With 50 millions sports buffs already following our Sports channel, we will now expand our reach in vernacular space through the iTV network. Using the Video production strengths of iTV, we will now present Radio with a Video screen."

