Infectious Advertising bags digital mandate of Go Cheese

Go Cheese, from the house of Parag Milk Foods has chosen Infectious Advertising as their digital communications partner. Infectious will help Go Cheese with charting the strategic roadmap and providing the creative impetus to build the brand a formidable digital presence.

Speaking on this development, Akshali Shah, Sr. VP- Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, commented, “We are delighted to be associated with Infectious to ramp up our digital activities. We were impressed by the company’s strategic approach and their ability to deliver digital intelligence. We have been investing a lot of time and effort in our digital initiatives considering the accelerated growth of digital mediums. Infectious will help us increase our reach and engage better with our target audience, while simultaneously contributing to our business goals. We look forward to a long and exciting partnership ahead.”

Speaking on the win Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania, Co-founders and Directors, Infectious Advertising, said “It’s an absolute honour to be chosen by a massive brand like Go Cheese - a beloved household name in India - as their digital communications partner. We intend to repay the faith reposed on us with some truly exciting and insightful work.”

