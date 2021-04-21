Indigo Consulting appoints Sam Antony as Vice President- Delivery & Operations

Indigo Consulting, a Publicis Groupe company that specializes in enterprise technology, design, and data-first talent, has strengthened its delivery and operations team by appointing Sam Antony in the role of Vice President. He will be in charge of complete digital delivery and operational excellence of deep-tech transformation projects, across the company.



“Antony is an experienced professional in banking & manufacturing vertical and has handled projects for global clients across organizations for - TCS, PATNI, IGATE and Capgemini in the past. He has also worked in a different capacity for clients like Honeywell, Synchrony Financial, GE Capital, GE Aviation, GE Transportation, GE Power and GE Information Systems. He is skilled in cross-functional experience with handling large scale engagements across technology platforms. Sam has worked on programs right from the inception to the operational stage in multiple functions and various contract models like - FP, FMB, T&M, Managed Services & SLA,” the company said.

Speaking on his appointment, Jose Leon, COO, Indigo Consulting said, “As a team, we are deeply committed to continuing to strive in all our endeavours to deliver excellence to our existing and new customers. We are strengthening our delivery and operations teams under the leadership of Sam Antony. His rich and global work experience and solution-oriented approach will add great value to our customers and organization.”



On joining Indigo Consulting Sam Antony said, “I am excited to be a part of Indigo Consulting and looking forward to play a critical role in Delivery Excellence. I look at this opportunity as the one that drives excellence through People, Processes and Technologies. Standardization and Industrialization are going to be the keywords for us to be consistent in our deliveries which would ultimately drive higher customer satisfaction and achieve profitable growth.”

