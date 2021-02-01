IHCL appoints Parveen Kumar Chander as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia’s largest hospitality company, today announced organizational leadership changes. Gaurav Pokhariyal has been appointed as Senior Vice President & Global Head – Human Resources and Parveen Chander Kumar has been appointed as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing.

Gaurav and Parveen will be taking over these leadership roles from industry and IHCL stalwarts, P V Murthy and Renu Basu, respectively, as they retire after a successful stint at the Company.

Speaking about these developments, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL stated, “We are delighted to welcome Gaurav and Parveen on board and believe that their expertise will help IHCL continue on its journey of excellence. These developments are in line with our commitment to recognize and cultivate talent from within the organization. We also thank Renu Basu and Dr. Murthy for their invaluable contributions, and are positive that we will continue to benefit from their knowledge, and experience in the future as well.”

In their new roles, Gaurav and Parveen will join the Executive Committee (ExCom) of IHCL.

Gaurav brings with him three decades years of rich experience in Operations and has held a number of critical roles, the most recent being heading operations for key markets in the Northern region. Gaurav is known for his decision making ability, commitment and passion towards his work.

With three decades of expertise in Operations, Parveen has successfully led key positions across marquee IHCL hotels, including those in the Western region. A formidable executer, his customer-centric focus is one of his key strengths.

Both, Gaurav and Parveen are alumni of the Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland, and IHM Pusa.

In their new roles, Gaurav and Parveen will be responsible for executing IHCL’s strategy for long term growth whilst further strengthening the Company’s market and brand leadership position.

