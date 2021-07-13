IdeateLabs bags marketing mandate for Planet Marathi

The company will be responsible for the launch of the Marathi OTT channel and manage the brand’s end-to-end marketing duties

Independent full-service agency IdeateLabs has won the 360⁰ marketing mandate for Planet Marathi OTT in a multi-agency pitch. The company will be responsible for the launch of the Marathi OTT channel and manage the brand’s end-to-end marketing duties, including creative communication, content marketing, and media strategy, planning and buying.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi, said, “Planet Marathi was incubated with the vision of creating a niche for Marathi content: Film, Art, and Culture and taking it across the globe. OTT makes entertainment accessible to people anywhere, anytime, 24x7. IdeateLabs married this vision to put the world’s first OTT in Marathi, in the global spotlight and has the creative ability and marketing verve. We are glad to onboard them as our marketing partners.”



Speaking on the win, Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, said, “The next boom on the OTT medium is on the vernacular front. Marathi is the third most spoken language in the country, with loyalists all over the world. Further, Marathi content has a rich heritage and sub-titles on digital makes it universal. We are excited to partner with Planet Marathi OTT and build 360-degree conversations, keeping with our DNA, around its curated content, across borders.”

