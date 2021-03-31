ICC launches official apparel partner tender process

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) to partner with a world-class and well-established brand to be its Official Apparel Partner and to provide clothing at upcoming ICC events.

The ICC is offering exclusive partner rights at all global events including a suite of branding exposure, digital features, and a list of other commercial benefits at ICC’s marquee tournaments over the next three years. The ITT requires an ICC Workforce, Match Officials & Matchday Clothing provider who will be responsible for providing all clothing and apparel requirements at its events across the world.



This ITT is intended to attract responses from companies with extensive experience in providing clothing and apparel at global sporting events. Following the ITT process, companies will be notified if their submission was successful.



The selection procedure shall consist of: (a) a technical evaluation of each Tender examining each Applicant’s ability to provide the Services in accordance with the requirements, including evaluation of the examples provided; (b) a financial evaluation of each Tender examining each Applicant’s Financial Offer; (c) an evaluation of each Applicant's suitability, experience, and qualifications, including (without limitation) its compliance with the Criteria as well as the organisational structure and infrastructure proposed by the Applicant to provide the Services and exploit the Commercial Rights; and (d) the designation of one or more Applicants as the Preferred Apparel Partner, subject to contract.

