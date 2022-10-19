Hitachi assigns creative duties to BBH India

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. has appointed BBH India as its creative strategy and advertising agency partner.

The agency won the business as part of a contested multi-agency pitch and will manage full-service responsibilities for strategic creative design and advertising. As Hitachi's agency of record, BBH India will now spearhead the development of both consumer-focused and business-driven marketing campaigns for Hitachi's HVAC and refrigeration solutions.

Nilesh Shah, Sr. Vice President, Business Planning & Marketing said, “At Hitachi, our brand communication is always focused towards the changing needs and preferences of the new-age consumers who aspire for innovative product offerings. We wanted a strategic creative partner who can help us in strengthening our brand positioning as an Aspirational Premium brand by bringing in a fresh perspective to our brand proposition. We look forward to this creative partnership with BBH and further building on our track record of memorable, creative campaigns across the target audience.”

Commenting on the win, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett - South Asia & Chairman, BBH India said, “Air conditioning has become a crucial part of modern life, and, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is an undisputed leader in creating world-class air conditioning products. As a team, we are very proud and humbled to be chosen as a creative partner of India’s most aspirational and premium air conditioning brand. We have a big task in front of us, as the brand is known for its stunning consumer campaigns and has consistently rolled out great pieces of creative work over the years. We are excited to co-create the next chapter of the brand story and level up the brand salience.”





Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)