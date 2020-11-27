Hero MotoCorp appoints Michael Clarke as COO

Hero MotoCorp appointed global mobility expert Michael Clarke to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), with the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Based out of India, Mike will join Hero MotoCorp effective January 1, 2021 and report to Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO of Hero MotoCorp. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of Hero MotoCorp has approved the appointment.

In the emerging “new world” of business, Mike Clarke’s appointment comes close on the heels of recent augmenting of the Leadership Team at Hero MotoCorp.

As part of this process, Hero MotoCorp has earlier announced assigning the role of Head of Strategy to Malo Le Masson and expanded the role of Ravi Pisipaty as the Head of Plant Operations. Sanjay Bhan has returned to the Company as the Head of Global Business (GB) to play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of Hero in the international markets. Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, has been appointed as the Chief Quality Officer, while Ashutosh Varma has been elevated to the role of Head of National Sales.

Mike Clarke is a business leader with more than 25 years’ global experience in publicly listed companies in the US and UK. Mike has worked extensively in building, leading and managing teams across geographies and functions.

Mike has worked in leadership roles in some of the world’s top companies, such as Fiat Group SPA and Delphi Technologies. Mike was also in leadership roles in Operations and Human Resources functions in several other companies, including Tenneco Automotive and Hertz Corporation Breed Technology (formerly AlliedSignal SRS) across Europe.

A mechanical engineer and an MBA from the John Moore’s University in Liverpool, UK, Mike started his career with Delco Electronics Overseas Corporation (a subsidiary of General Motors) in Liverpool, before moving to Colgate Palmolive based out of Manchester.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said “I am excited to have Mike join the Hero family at this crucial juncture in time of emerging opportunities and new challenges. Mike brings considerable global experience and expertise in managing complex operations, international restructuring, organisational and cultural change. His experience will be highly beneficial as we look to further consolidate our market leadership across continents. We have a clear focus to create benchmark products and facilities, including industry leading processes and operations. Mike will contribute by playing a vital role in providing strategic leadership in operational excellence and driving the Talent agenda at Hero MotoCorp.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mike Clarke said “It is an absolute privilege to be joining Dr. Munjal and his Leadership Team at Hero MotoCorp. We are in unprecedented times across the globe and it is clear that Hero MotoCorp is navigating successfully and maintaining its number one position in the industry. I am passionately looking forward to contributing to and continuing the journey being led by Dr. Munjal globally as well as in the domestic market in India. I can’t wait to get going and meeting more Heroes.”