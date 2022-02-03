Havas Group India flags off second edition of Havas SPARK

Havas Group India will flag off chapter 2 of its internship programme Havas SPARK this year.

“The meticulously designed, intensive 6-month internship programme nurtures bright young minds by providing them practical skills and career development and advancement opportunities. The entire leadership at Havas Group India, along with some of the greatest minds of the industry are deeply committed and invested in the Havas SPARK programme,” the company said.

The second edition of Havas SPARK aims to be bigger and better following an outstanding debut in 2021. Last year, Havas Group India recruited 13 interns through this programme. This year the network aims to scale it up further.

“What began as an endeavour to give back to the industry at Havas Group India in 2021, Havas SPARK emerged as one of the finest programmes for the network in India. It represents our ethos of playing a critical role not just in the industry but also within the community. Evaluating, inspiring, and ensuring that these young minds are armed with the best on-the-job skills gives us an immense sense of pride and purpose as a network.

The upcoming six-month programme will involve formal and on-the-job learning opportunities, working on challenging live projects, and a chance to gain full-time employment with Havas Group India, after completion of the programme. The candidates are shortlisted through a rigorous selection process, following which the shortlisted interns go through personal interviews for the final round. The network then trains these final candidates for 6 months. As part of their final evaluation, the interns prepare a whitepaper. After the successful completion of the programme, these interns are recruited by the 10 companies (under creative, media and healthcare) of the Havas Group India network, across various functions.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “It gives me immense joy to announce Havas SPARK 2. Effective leadership is not just about building successful businesses, but ensuring a strong future is constructed to carry forward the legacy. What began as a means to introduce fresh talent in our industry has now become a programme that sets an example across the country on identifying, mentoring and nurturing talent."

He further added, "An inherent part of our sustainable growth, Havas SPARK is an embodiment of our progressiveness and proactiveness. I am confident that each candidate that enters the industry through Havas SPARK will be an impactful leader of tomorrow. That we played our part in introducing these fresh, talented minds to our industry is something that all of us at Havas Group India will be proud of, forever."

Vandana Tilwani, CHRO, Havas Group India, said, “Armed with training through the Havas SPARK programme, these young millennials get the best exposure to the industry and become well-versed with its way of working. By the time they graduate, we already have a team ready to display their best skills. Our practical and structured approach ensures that the interns become much-sought-after in the industry once they successfully complete the programme. Honing these young minds during the maiden programme has also taught us the value of having the right attitude. The interns of our first batch are now firmly entrenched in the Havas Group India family as management executives, and we can’t wait to meet our new batch and again begin a journey that has been so gratifying."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)