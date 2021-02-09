Havas Creative India bags creative communication mandate for flybig

flybig awarded its creative communication mandate to Havas Creative India.



As part of the mandate, Havas Creative will be handling integrated creative and media duties for flybig. The business will be managed out of the agency's Gurugram office.

Promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited, flybig began its operations in December 2020 and launched the inaugural flight from its Indore base to Ahmedabad on January 3, 2021. In conjunction with the UDAN initiative, flybig focuses on connecting tier 2-3 cities (Raipur, Jabalpur, Shillong, Bhopal, Rupsi, Passighat) within India and aims to provide connectivity to destinations that were hitherto not accessible by air, whilst also providing convenient timings for travel.

The agency kickstarts the brand’s journey with communication that sends out a clear and targeted message – “it’s time to get ambitions soaring, it’s time to flybig” - a message that is in sync with the brand’s ambition of convenience and ease of connectivity - for people from smaller towns who carry their ambitions and aspirations beyond their home boundaries, thereby helping travellers/young entrepreneurs raise their ambitions and enabling them to dream big.

Capt Srinivas Rao, CEO, flybig, said “flybig is committed to the vision of regional connectivity and its role and as enabler for development of the Tier 2-3 cities which represent the emerging India. For our communication mandate, we were looking for a partner who can understand what the brand stands for and then articulate it in a manner that resonates with our target audiences. We are pleased to have found this in Havas and we look forward to their contributions in this critical phase in our journey.”

Commenting on the win Manas Lahiri, President – North, Havas Creative India, said, “We are excited to have landed the integrated communication mandate for India’s newest, most-convenient friendly airline, flybig. It is indeed a challenging and demanding year for the airline industry given the renewed rules, and guidelines for travel due to Covid. flybig’s unique proposition and innovative approach along with Havas Group’s combined expertise will together drive the brand journey to greater and meaningful heights. We look forward to this partnership and an exciting take off!”

