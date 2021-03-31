Google's Rahul Roy-Chowdhury joins Grammarly as Global Head of Product

Former Google Vice President Of Product Management Rahul Roy-Chowdhury has joined digital writing assistance tool provider Grammarly as Global Head of Product.



He joins Grammarly after 14 years at Google, where he was Vice President of Product Management. His most recent role at Google was leading the Privacy, Safety, and Security teams to unified solutions across Google’s product portfolio.



Prior to that, he spent ten years on Chrome, leading the product management teams for Chrome browser and Chrome OS. Before Google, Rahul worked at Solidcore Systems and Lazard Frères. He has a BA in mathematics from Hamilton College, an MS in computer science from Columbia University, and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.



"Grammarly improves lives by improving communication. We’ve built an AI writing assistant that helps 30 million people and 30,000 professional teams across organizations every day. Whether you’re answering emails or sprucing up your resume, at home on your laptop or on the go with your phone, our product is there for you, wherever you are. Behind that product is a dedicated team working to make it even better, smarter, and more useful. Today, we’re excited to announce that Rahul Roy-Chowdhury is joining our team as our Global Head of Product!" Grammarly CEO Brad Hoover said in a blog, announcing Roy-Chowdhury's appointment.



He further stated that Roy-Chowdhury brings deep expertise leading product, data, and design teams to build and scale them to a broad global audience. This includes building out widely used consumer products, developer platforms, and enterprise offerings, with a focus on privacy and user trust.



"Rahul is a values-based leader who cares deeply about our users and our mission. He’s passionate about product as a craft, from the foundations of data and design to the end-user experiences we create. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to benefiting from his visionary leadership as Grammarly grows our product offerings in the years ahead," Hoover stated.



In a LinkedIn post, Roy-Chowdhury said, "I am super excited to be joining Grammarly as Global Head of Product. The company’s mission to improve lives by improving communication resonates deeply with me. Grammarly has already built a product that helps 30 million communicate better every day, and I’m thrilled to be part of the next phase of the journey toward better communication for all."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)