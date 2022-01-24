Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Organic Harvest

Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s content-to-commerce conglomerate, has acquired a majority stake in Organic Harvest, India’s ECOCERT certified beauty and personal care brand. Good Glamm will be investing a further Rs 75 crores in growing the brand. This marks the entry of Good Glamm Group in the Organic BPC category.

Started in 2013 by Rahul Agarwal, Organic Harvest will continue to work as an independent entity. Over the years, the brand has catered to over 2 million customers across 10,000 pin codes in India. Organic Harvest’s Founder & CEO, Agarwal will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, co-founders of Good Glamm Group along with Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group, to accelerate Organic Harvest’s presence in India and globally.

The Good Glamm Group and Organic Harvest partnership came about based on a.shared vision of the Founders to leverage Content-to-Commerce to exponentially grow the Organic BPC category. Organic Harvest has predominantly been an offline first brand. Now as part of the Good Glamm Group, Organic Harvest will be able to leverage the group’s large digital audience comprising 88 million POPxo annual users, 100 million users of ScoopWhoop and Baby Chakra’s 20 million mothers community & 10,000 doctors network and 1.5million Good Creator Co influencers. This impressive digital reach when combined with Good Glamm Group’s 50,000 offline points of sale across 150 cities gives brands within the Good Glamm Group an unprecedented omnichannel scale, further amplified by the Group’s unparalleled expertise in DTC growth, new product development and technology & data science.

Organic Harvest will have access to data-driven insights from the group’s content platforms into what consumers are looking for along with a strategic approach towards influencer marketing with Good Creator Co.’s full stack of influencer marketing services and solutions that are backed by data, technology and influencer and content expertise to create meaningful campaigns with measurable ROI. These campaigns will be integrated into Organic Harvest’s product development engine to accelerate the creation, launch and marketing of products across the skin and personal care.

In today’s day and age, skin and hair problems are commonplace. Given the current pace of our lives, Organic Harvest strives to craft pure, fast-acting and potent products that can address these concerns.. With the commerce stack that Good Glamm Group has built out and scaled, Organic Harvest will further leapfrog its D2C capabilities and will launch products online and offline across the country, thus ensuring every mother and family have the best care for themselves. The Good Glamm Group’s large user base and reach, proven digital and go-to-market omnichannel capabilities, combined with its capacity to derive data-driven customer forward insights, will help all of its group brands to successfully create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare, personal care, male grooming and parenting categories.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said, ‘’ Rahul has created India’s largest and most innovative portfolio of ECOCERT certified Organic Beauty & Personal Care products and we are incredibly excited to leverage the Good Glamm Group’s digital reach and content assets to allow millions of consumers in India to discover the amazing Organic Harvest brand and products”

Rahul Agarwal, CEO, Organic Harvest, commented, “Our vision is to make this world a better & beautiful place to live in & leave it better than we found it. For us, it was always about taking the concept of Organic personal care products to the substantial mass population of India and across the globe. With this partnership, our aspiration to become the world’s largest Organic personal care company seems to be easily achievable. I am super excited to be a part of the group, and do some exceptional work with all co-founders.”

This acquisition is a continuation of the Good Glamm Group’s approach to acquiring innovative and fast-growing beauty brands in all the important categories of Beauty & Personal Care, and powering them by a content-to-commerce strategy.

