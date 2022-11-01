Global Creator Network wins social and content mandate of fashion e-retailer Ajio

As a part of the mandate, GCN will build a robust brand strategy and creative first social campaigns for the brand

Fashion e-retailer- Ajio has recently given its social and content mandate to OML Entertainment’s branded content arm - Global Creator Network (GCN) This new collaboration will infuse a spunk, verve, bold and fresh perspective to Ajio’s digital communication.

In line with brand philosophy - celebrating fearlessness and uniqueness, Ajio is constantly looking to bring a fresh, current and accessible perspective to personal style. GCN with its industry expertise and talent network will look after end-to-end executions of campaigns and content that will help Ajio stay ahead of the competition.

GCN will work to design and craft innovative, engaging and effective content for Ajio in tune with the current trends and tastes. AJIO, a fashion and lifestyle brand, is Reliance Retail’s digital commerce initiative and is the ultimate fashion destination for styles that are handpicked, on-trend and at prices that are the best you’ll find anywhere.

As a part of the mandate, GCN will build a robust brand strategy, creative first social campaigns with IPs, creator activations and enable the brand to build a community of like-minded people across various social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. The digital marketing communication will be designed to elevate the brand’s presence in the minds of the consumer using effective branded content strategies.

Commenting on the win, Devarshi Shah, Sr. Vice President - branded content, GCN, said, "As a team, we are excited to be associated with a popular and loved brand like Ajio. It would be interesting to build a fresh line of digital communication strategies that is futuristic yet relevant in today’s time. Our focus will be to create meaningful, innovative and fresh content strategies. The aim is to keep the brand ahead of the competition with campaigns that click.”

