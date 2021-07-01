Geetika Mehta quits HUL after 18 years to join Hershey India as MD

Geetika Mehta who was the General Manager, Home and Hygiene, India and the Regional Brand Director, South Asia, HUL has quit the company. She was with Hindustan Unilever for 18 years and has played wide ranging roles there. Mehta will now be joining Hershey as Managing Director, India.

In a post on social media, Geetika Mehta wrote, “After 18 enriching years, I am leaving Unilever. I am so grateful to Unilever for all the amazing opportunities and experiences which have shaped me. I have been fortunate to work with the most insightful mentors, amazing colleagues and closest friends! A big thank you. From today I move to Hershey India and am super excited and energized about this new adventure.”

Remember in February this year, The Hershey Company had announced the elevation of its India Managing Director Herjit Bhalla to the global role of Vice-President, India and Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA). Mehta will now take over from him.

Exchange4media did not receive a response from HUL and Hershey India at the time of filing the story

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)