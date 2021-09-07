FNP Media appoints Girish Johar as CEO

FNP Media, a content company and production house, by Ferns N Petals announced the appointment of Girish Johar as their Chief Operating Officer. He will be directly responsible for overseeing the operations, content creation, marketing & business exploitation of all avenues for FNP Media. The company plans to create content, for all platforms & screens, in all formats, like short films, ad films, web series, and film originals for OTT & Theatricals. Looking at new avenues for growth of the company in the media & entertainment sector.

With an overall experience of over 2 decades in the Film industry, Girish brings with him a deeper understanding of cinema, right from its creation to its appreciation amongst the audiences, across all formats. In his new role, Girish will be responsible for fueling the growth of FNP Media.

Having worked on more than 150 films, in various capacities & in multi-languages – Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, he is an eminent Film Trade & Business Analyst, a film maven & a promising Producer.

In his previous assignments, he has worked with leading companies like PVR, Sony, UTV – Disney, Balaji, Zee Entertainment to name a few. His professional, multi-tasking & focused approach has won him many laurels & special recognitions. His high integrity, jovial & pleasing nature has not only earned him many friends & supporters but also helps him make strong & credible relationships with his peers amongst the fraternity.

Vikaas Gutgutia, MD & Founder, Ferns N Petals & FNP Media, said, “Ferns N Petals family welcomes Girish Johar to lead FNP Media. Johar brings along a great in-depth understanding of the Film Industry. His rich experience and expertise in cinema will be a great asset to the FNP group and will help in scaling business and growth of FNP Media.We are looking at building a plethora of content library in the next 3-4 years with an overall investment of 100cr plus. Ferns N Petals through FNP Media is determined to identify people who demonstrate amazing talent and help them foray that into a long term career”.

Commenting on his appointment, Girish Johar confirmed, “I am elated to be a part of Ferns N Petals family. It is a reputed and momentous group to grow with and I am looking forward to take hold of my role and build a long term association with FNP Media. Making this an established media entity not only within the fraternity but amongst our ever growing audiences, across platforms and differentiated formats.”

Delighted on his appointment, Ahmad Faraz, General Manager, FNP Media said “It is indeed a pleasure welcoming Girish Johar to our growing team, I am looking forward to work with him and establish FNP Media as one of the top players of content in next few years. With his experience and knowledge of the industry, I am sure we will be able to produce good quality content.”

FNP is consciously foraying into various fields to make your occasion even more memorable with their products and services. FNP Media is producing short films as of now and now working on multiple web-series and feature presentation and are looking to be listed in next 3 years. With a total investment outlay of 100cr+, to start with, FNP Media is poised to become a strong & prominent media company creating content in all formats, for all platforms globally.

