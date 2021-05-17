FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Argus satellite TV news channel

The channel is promoted by US Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of OOH major US Advertising

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 17, 2021 3:30 PM
Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, the current Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, launched the Argus satellite TV news channel virtually on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Promoted by US Advertising, an OOH Major, the channel was earlier running as an Oriya digital channel. 

According to the reports, finance minister Sitharaman said that she's hopeful that the channel will relay the right information in a balanced manner to meet the critical needs of the society.

US Advertising, which holds the license for the channel, has promoted the TV channel through its subsidiary US Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd, whereas the operations are handled by Pratham Broadcasting India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Finance minister Launch Tv news channels Nirmala Sitharaman Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Ogilvy

Ogilvy appoints Liz Taylor as Global CCO
2 hours ago

AT&T - Discovery

AT&T and Discovery to create a standalone global entertainment company
3 hours ago

Rishi Vasudev

Rishi Vasudev to launch his venture 'Goat Brand Labs'
5 hours ago