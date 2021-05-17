FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Argus satellite TV news channel

The channel is promoted by US Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of OOH major US Advertising

Nirmala Sitharaman, the current Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, launched the Argus satellite TV news channel virtually on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Promoted by US Advertising, an OOH Major, the channel was earlier running as an Oriya digital channel.

According to the reports, finance minister Sitharaman said that she's hopeful that the channel will relay the right information in a balanced manner to meet the critical needs of the society.

US Advertising, which holds the license for the channel, has promoted the TV channel through its subsidiary US Broadcasting India Pvt Ltd, whereas the operations are handled by Pratham Broadcasting India.

