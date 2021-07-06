Eros reports consolidated operating rev of Rs 261.9 crore in FY21

Eros International Media has reported consolidated operating revenue of Rs 261.9 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March 2021 compared to Rs 813.6 crore in the prior fiscal. The revenue has seen a 68% drop since movies could not be released in theatres due to the Covid-19 induced pandemic.



The company's other income stood at Rs 126.7 crore taking the total revenue to Rs 388.7 crore. The other income in the previous fiscal was Rs 120.2 crore while the total income stood at Rs 933.8 crore.



Eros' expenses were down at Rs 528.7 crore compared to Rs 995.8 crore. The company's net loss narrowed to Rs 180.8 crore from Rs 1401.2 crore. In the previous fiscal, the company had an impairment loss of Rs 1553.2 crore.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company's operating revenue was Rs 107.5 crore compared to Rs 155 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income stood at Rs 141.7 crore as against Rs 214.1 crore in the previous fiscal.



Total expenses came in at Rs 227.2 crore compared to Rs 353 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 120.4 crore as against Rs 1453 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.



Eros International Media is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)