ePayLater assigns creative and media duties to Madison

ePayLater, a buy now, pay later payments platform for retailers, has assigned its creative and media duties to Madison. Madison BMB will handle the Creative assignment and Madison Media Sigma will handle the entire media mandate including TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Digital and Cinema.

Says Akshat Saxena, Cofounder ePayLater, “We are happy to have Madison as a holistic agency on board as our creative and media partner. It’s an exciting phase of growth for ePayLater and with Madison as our partner, we are confident about effectively reaching out to millions of retailers in the country who stand to benefit from this solution.”

Says Uday Somayajula, Cofounder, ePayLater, “Buy Now, Pay later category is relatively new to our country, especially in the B2B segment and taking it to the diverse audience and geographies of our country is always going to be challenging. During our initial interaction with Madison, we saw a lot of synergies & especially a passion to work on our brand ‘ePayLater’. With them on board with us, we are sure to educate and reach a wider audience in the most optimized way.”

Says Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, “We are truly excited to be partnering with ePayLater, expand its reach and strengthen it as a game changer Fintech brand, in today’s fast paced digitized environment.”

Says Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB, “The fintech space in India is constantly innovating and developing and launching new products in the category. While there are many players, the leadership team at ePayLater are very upbeat about their prospects by virtue of what they bring to the table to smaller retailers and helping them spread their wings and fueling their growth story. Their partnerships with B2B majors like Metro Cash & Carry, Walmart, BigBasket and large FMCG brands help hugely towards this end. We are looking forward to help ePayLater succeed across the country.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)